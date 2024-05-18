Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convicted Wigan sex offender will be sentenced by a judge after admitting to order breaches.

Robert Beresford, 51, of Wrightington Street in Swinley, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to failing to sign on to the Sex Offenders' Register and to clearing his internet history which was in breach of a sexual harm prevention order made by a Liverpool Crown Court judge five years ago.