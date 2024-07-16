Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “serial domestic abuser” has been found guilty of murdering a much-loved mum at her home in Wigan.

David Liptrot, 56, had previously been jailed for assaulting his partner Caroline Gore and a restraining order was in place, but they rekindled their relationship.

When she was found stabbed at her flat in Douglas House, Scholes, he denied murdering her.

But a jury has today found him guilty after a two-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Caroline Gore

In a moving statement released via police at the time, Miss Gore’s family said they were “heartbroken and saddened” by her death, describing the 44-year-old as a “dearly loved mum, daughter and sister”.

Her daughter Megan told Wigan Today she had two grandchildren and enjoyed playing bingo, socialising with her friends, watching shows at Wigan Little Theatre and spending time with her cat.

On Sunday, October 29, Miss Gore and Liptrot were in pubs around Leigh and Atherton, but they argued and Miss Gore left, returning to Wigan to meet a friend.

After spending time looking for Miss Gore, Liptrot went to her flat shortly after 8pm, where he lay in wait until she returned at 11.06pm.

Around 15 minutes later, he left the flat after fatally stabbing her.

The following afternoon, Liptrot returned to one of the pubs and told patrons: “I’ve killed Caroline”.

He said he stabbed her and was sick of being bullied, later telling the landlady: “If there is ever big problems, you get rid of them, you get shut.”

The landlady was concerned about Miss Gore and, after she failed to reply to a message, she contacted police.

Officers entered her flat and found Miss Gore in the bathroom, slumped in front of the toilet with her keys on the floor.

She had bled to death from stab wounds to her neck, chest and stomach, with a post-mortem examination confirming she died from multiple stab wounds.

Liptrot, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, was arrested that evening and accepted he had stabbed her during an interview with police.

He claimed he went into the bathroom to calm her down when she attacked him. She produced the knife, which she jabbed towards him, he claimed.

He said he could not remember what happened next, but acknowledged he must have stabbed her.

He admitted throwing his clothes into a bin at the back of the pub and the knife into bushes. They were later recovered and blood on the items was linked forensically to Miss Gore.

In court, Liptrot pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming a loss of self-control and denying he intended to cause serious injury, but admitted manslaughter.

He has now been found convicted of her murder and will be sentenced on August 16.

Ben Collinson, district crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This was a vicious, pre-meditated attack on a defenceless woman in her own home.

“David Liptrot is a serial domestic abuser. He had been jailed previously for assaults against Caroline Gore and had served prison sentences, the most recent of which ended in July 2023.

“Despite the current restraining order, he rekindled his relationship with Ms Gore and fatally stabbed her on October 29.

“The Crown Prosecution Service worked with Greater Manchester Police’s s major incident team to to disprove his assertions that Ms Gore was the aggressor.”