They were all also convicted of kidnapping the 37-year-old, who was snatched off the street in broad daylight and bundled into the boot of an Audi before being driven off to his death.

The jury of eight men and four women at Liverpool Crown Court returned their unanimous verdicts following just over 34 hours deliberations.

The court heard during the trial, which began on October 20, that over 24 hours the gang ruthlessly hunted down Mr Hughes, whom they wrongly suspected of the knifepoint rape of a teenage girl behind a post office in Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall.

Christopher Hughes with hus mum Susan

He was finally spotted in Almond Grove, Wigan on February 18 last year and was swiftly abducted by Curtis Balbas - who changed his plea to guilty to murder during the trial - and Erland Spahiu.

The former boxer was driven to White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale, where he was brutally knifed to death, suffering more than 90 stab wounds.

His body was left at the foot of the embankment on White Moss Road South before being spotted by a dog walker four days later.

Police on White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale, off the M58, where Christopher Hughes's body was found

On the evening of the killing, Dean O’Neill Davey, Andrius Uzkuraitis, Spahiu and his cousin, who was visiting from London, Erion Voja, had formed a burial party to hide the body, said John Elvidge, KC, prosecuting.

They were digging a grave on nearby waste land when they were disturbed by police cars who were investigating a road traffic accident nearby and they abandoned the burial.

Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive in Worsley Hall, had pleaded guilty to the kidnap before the trial began.

Spahiu, 34, of White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale, told how the helpless victim could be heard in the boot after his kidnapping asking “what have I done wrong?”

The murder trial heard that the vigilante gang had wrongly identified Christopher Hughes as the rapist they were after

But Spahiu claimed that after his business partner Balbas bundled Mr Hughes into the boot of his Audi he got out before the car drove off.

Those convicted by the jury of murder and kidnapping are Spahiu; O’Neill Davey, 30, of Conrad Close, formerly of Bulteel Street, Pemberton; Martin Smith, 34, of Greenwood Avenue: Alan Jaf, 52, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall; Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue; Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall and Voja, 21, of Peall Road, Croydon, London.

Uzkuraitis, 27, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall was cleared of murder and kidnapping and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm but was convicted of assisting an offender.

Michael Gibbons, 47, of Bulteel Street, Wigan, who has only faced two charges of perverting the course of justice, was acquitted of one of the offences but the jury is still considering the second charge against him.

The Liverpool Crown Court trial began in October

The trial heard that the vigilante gang had belived that Mr Hughes had been responsible for raping a teenaged girl but samples recovered from the victim by investigators later showed that they were not a match for Mr Hughes.

