Jury needed for inquest into death of Wigan rapist days after being jailed

Vasile Nastase, 49, suffered a stab wound to the neck and died in an ambulance on the grounds of HMP Forest Bank in Salford on September 1, 2019.

He had been jailed for life on August 27, 2019 after raping a woman in Leigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vasile Nastase

At a pre-inquest review at Bolton Coroner’s Court this week, coroner Peter Sigee said a jury would be needed to sit at the inquiry looking into his death.

Representatives from Sodexo Justice Services, which runs the prison, and Greater Manchester Mental Health Foundation Trust agreed.

They have been designated as interested persons in the inquest, along with Mr Nastase’s next of kin, who did not attend the hearing.

Mr Sigee also said he would encourage the finalisation of a report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman looking at Mr Nastase’s death.

The court received a draft report in March 2020, but concerns about its content were raised by Sodexo, and he would like to see the final version before an inquest is held.

Dates were set for evidence to be disclosed and another pre-inquest review could take place, before the full inquest is held.

Mr Nastase, who was from Romania, served two prison sentences there for raping women he met at discos.

He was living on Findlay Street, Leigh, when he approached a woman as she walked along Railway Road in Leigh on November 17, 2019 after a night out.

He put his arm around her and despite pleas for him to let her go, he forced the woman into his home and raped her.

Mr Nastase was arrested and pleaded guilty to rape. He was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of five years and 75 days before he could be considered for parole.