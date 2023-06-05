Jury trial for Wigan lettings firm accused of fraud involving deposits worth thousands of pounds
Let Me Lettings, on Winstanley Road, Orrell, is charged with falsely claiming deposits were being held in a deposit protection scheme and other related offences involving disputes between tenants and landlords.
The offences are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and June 2019 and involved a number of properties in Wigan and Skelmersdale.
Linda Murray, 39, of Ellerthwaite Road, Windermere, also faces 14 charges of fraud relating to the deposits.
The charges relate to fraud by false representation regarding deposits of various amounts, ranging from £450 up to £1,050.
Wigan magistrates directed there should be a trial by jury and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where it will be heard on Thursday, July 6.