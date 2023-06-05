News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Jury trial for Wigan lettings firm accused of fraud involving deposits worth thousands of pounds

The case of a Wigan lettings firm which is accused of 15 charges of fraud relating to the handling of deposits worth thousands of pounds has been sent to the crown court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Let Me Lettings, on Winstanley Road, Orrell, is charged with falsely claiming deposits were being held in a deposit protection scheme and other related offences involving disputes between tenants and landlords.

Read More
Former councillor defends decision to place a fence on a Wigan township footpath

The offences are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and June 2019 and involved a number of properties in Wigan and Skelmersdale.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Linda Murray, 39, of Ellerthwaite Road, Windermere, also faces 14 charges of fraud relating to the deposits.

The charges relate to fraud by false representation regarding deposits of various amounts, ranging from £450 up to £1,050.

Wigan magistrates directed there should be a trial by jury and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court, where it will be heard on Thursday, July 6.