Juvenile arrested in Wigan town centre on suspicion of carrying drugs

A boy was arrested in Wigan town centre on suspicion of having a class A drug with intent to supply it to someone else.

By Holly Pritchard
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:30 pm

Police were called to Wigan Parish Church’s gardens on Friday after reports of suspicious activity and went on to arrest one person.

Read More

Read More
Helicopter chases loose dogs after vicious attack on Wigan man

PC McCoombes, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team, said: “A male juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Police generic

Most Popular

"He has since been interviewed and released under Investigation.”