Police were called to Wigan Parish Church’s gardens on Friday after reports of suspicious activity and went on to arrest one person.
PC McCoombes, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team, said: “A male juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.
"He has since been interviewed and released under Investigation.”