Window cleaner Paul Ologbose was fatally injured in an unprovoked attack at 2am on Sunday, January 23 when Paul Brierley landed a single blow during a row outside the Kensington Tavern, in Higher Folds.

The punch caused Mr Ologbose, 57, to fall to the ground and bang his head.

Paul Brierley

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, but he died later that day.

Brierley, 44, of Hendon Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February.

He has now been jailed for six years and eight months by a judge at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Ologbose’s family said: “Although no length of time served will ever be enough to replace what we've lost, we just wanted justice for our dad, who was taken far too soon.

Paul Ologbose

“This tragedy has broken us as a family, and we will always have a huge piece of us missing. Always loved forever missed.

“We would like to thank everyone who has reached out and offered their support during this difficult time.”

Senior investigating officer Phil Reade said: “Once again our condolences first and foremost go to the family and friends of Paul, who is sadly no longer with us.

“I hope that this sentencing provides some comfort to Paul’s family.