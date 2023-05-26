Knife crackdown sees 180 blades taken off the streets of Greater Manchester

The Operation Sceptre national week of action - which ran from Monday to Sunday May 15 to 21 – saw the force intensify its focus on reducing knife crime and serious violence through education, engagement, prevention, and enforcement; all of which are vital elements to reducing knife crime.

Over the course of the week, officers deployed knife arches and conducted warrants, high-visibility patrols, 202 weapon sweeps and 44 visits to those suspected of carrying knives. Forever Amnesty bins, where people can surrender a knife or weapon, saw 122 knives recovered from them.

One of many arrests made during the Operation Sceptre clampdown

Working alongside partners, colleges and schools, officers delivered a number of community engagement events, with 55 community meetings drawing in more than 400 participants and 85 school engagement events with approximately 1,800 participants.

Officers conducted 204 stop searches, with 26 arrests, of which eight were knife related, with 12 knives recovered.

With the support of Trading Standards, officers also made 163 visits to local retailers, with two positive results for selling knives to underage children. More than 230 leaflet drops also took place.

Sgt Lisa Quinn, from GMP’s Serious Violent Crime Programme, said: “Our work across Greater Manchester has resulted in another successful set of Op Sceptre results. We are proactively tackling knife crime by getting out in our communities and raising awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

“A range of tactics were implemented throughout the week, including high visibility walkarounds, knife arches and conducting search warrants that provided the public with clear, visible policing in tackling such a serious issue that is a blot on the Greater Manchester area.

“We remain committed to tackling knife crime and we will continue our work with partners from the Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit around educating youngsters to prevent them from picking up a knife in the first place, making it clear that carrying a knife is illegal and does not make you safer because it can be used against you."

“We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime in our communities. I encourage members of the public to continue to provide us with any information or intelligence that you may have, as this supports the work that GMP and our partners undertake in our fight against knife crime and allows us to take the necessary action to minimise the devastating impact it can have on our communities. Remember, speaking out could save a life.”

To report an incident to GMP, please call the Police on 101 or talk to us via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency. Reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.fearless.org.