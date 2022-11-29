Knife crime prevention campaign sees 74 arrests during week of intensification in Greater Manchester

GMP’s focus during the Operation Sceptre national week of action - which ran from November 14 to 20 – was on enforcement and ensuring people were aware of the consequences of knife crime.

During the week of intensification, officers deployed knife arches, search warrants, high-visibility patrols, and 223 weapon sweeps.

Working alongside partners, colleges and schools, officers delivered 51 anti-knife sessions and engaged with thousands of pupils across Greater Manchester, to help raise awareness of knife crime and the devastating impact carrying a bladed weapon can have. The sessions covered the dangers and consequences of carrying knives and the laws around it, as well as advice on how to avoid becoming involved in knife crime.

A police officer searching fields in Pemberton for knives during Operation Sceptre

Supt Caroline Hemingway, GMP’s knife crime lead, said: “My officers are out there every single day, not only raising awareness about the dangers of knife crime through preventative activities, but also enforcing the law.

"We have seen several incidents recently where a loved one has been seriously injured, and sadly people have been killed on our streets because of knives. Our thoughts remain with those families who are at this time going through unimaginable pain and heartbreak.

“Recent events have only strengthened our resolve that knife crime will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester - it has no place on our streets, where our communities are supposed to feel safe. Our work does not stop at the end of Operation Sceptre – our commitment is clear – to reduce knife crime and prevent people from thinking they need to carry a knife.

“Carrying a knife can and will lead to serious consequences. Carrying a knife or any other form of bladed weapon does not make you safer – it can be used against you leading to serious consequences. Think about your family the next time you carry a knife – think about the impact your actions will have on them.

“We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime in our communities. I encourage members of the public to continue to provide us with any information or intelligence that you may have, as this supports the work that GMP and our partners undertake in our fight against knife crime and allows us to take the necessary action to minimise the devastating impact it can have on our communities.”

Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester for policing, crime, criminal justice and fire, said: “The success of Operation Sceptre reflects Greater Manchester’s concerted effort and determination to remove weapons from our streets and keep our communities, particularly our young people, safe from violent crime.

“The support of local people is vital in building stronger and safer communities, I would like to thank them for their efforts and continue to urge them to speak out if they have concerns about a young person. I would also like to give my thanks to Greater Manchester Police and other agencies who have supported the operation.

“Through our Violence Reduction Unit, the police, local authorities, youth services, health, education and schools, as well as other criminal justice partners, continue to work together to embed a community-led approach to violence prevention.”

To report an incident to GMP, call the police on 101 or talk to them via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency. Reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via www.fearless.org.

If you are concerned about a young person, visit #SpeakingOutCouldSaveALife - Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit (gmvru.co.uk) to find help and support and learn more about the Violence Reduction Unit’s campaign.