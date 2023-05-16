News you can trust since 1853
Knife found in woodland next to Wigan high school during police operation

A knife has been found next to a school’s playing fields by police.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Operation Sceptre launched nationwide on Monday to crack down on knife crime, with officers from Greater Manchester Police taking a range of measures.

This includes knife sweeps, several of which have already been carried out.

It was during one of these searches that a discarded knife was found close to Lowton High School.

A statement from the force’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “Op Sceptre week has commenced, the neighbourhood team have been out and about in Golborne and Lowton on patrol conducting knife sweeps in local areas.

"One knife was seized from Lowton High School playing fields in the wooded area that surrounded the fields.”

Work also took place in other parts of the borough yesterday, with knife sweeps in Wigan town centre and parks in Ashton and Bryn.

Police found the knife while searching woodland near Lowton High SchoolPolice found the knife while searching woodland near Lowton High School
An 18-year-old man was arrested in the town centre on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.