Craig Simmons, 51, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to being armed with a kitchen knife near his home on May 15.

He was given a six-month prison sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates told him they were imposing a custodial sentence because "the knife was brandished and seen by neighbours as well as children, causing distress and harm, and the offence was committed under influence of alcohol.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

But the bench also conceded there was a good prospect of rehabilitation.

Simmons was ordered to complete a course for people with a drink problem and 10 days of rehabilitation activities as part of his community punishment.