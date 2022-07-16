Knifeman caught on camera at Wigan borough school before being tackled by parents

The man was caught on video with the knife in his hand while shouting towards people outside St George’s Central Primary School in Tyldesley.

The footage was posted on Twitter by a user named Astley_Scott (@NHardware7), who said the man was “taken out by two locals before police arrived”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A still from the video of the man with a knife

Wigan Today reported on the terrifying incident yesterday, which happened as parents were collecting their children from the school at the end of the day.

Police were called, but parents including Robert Crank stepped in to disarm the man and restrain him until officers arrived.

A man was detained by the police and taken into custody for questioning.

People took to social media to praise the quick-thinking actions of Mr Crank and others who intervened, as well as staff at the school.