Knifeman launched attack in Wigan

A knifeman who launched a Christmas Day attack in Wigan has been warned that he faces a significant jail sentence.



Devenn Sutherman, 25, was due to face trial, accused of the attempted murder of Scott Lathom on December 25 last year.

Mr Lathom was attacked at his home in Corner Lane, Hindley, and left with a number of injuries.

But before the trial could take place Sutherman pleaded guilty instead to wounding Mr Lathom with intent.

He also admitted to related charges of aggravated burglary, where he is said to have entered the Corner Lane property with a knife, intending to inflict grievous bodily harm on Mr Lathom, and assaulting Nicola Taylor, a former partner.

Further allegations of stalking and harrassing Miss Taylor, which he had also denied, were allowed to life on the file.

Prosecutor Adrian Farrow said that after consultations with the victims in the case, those please were acceptable.

He told the court that the prosecution had encountered difficulties gaining access to Miss Taylor’s mobile phone and had decided not to proceed with the stalking and harassment offences.

But Mr Farrow said that reference would be made, before the case was concluded, to certain messages leading up to the Christmas Day incident.

Sutherman, of Nelson Square, Bolton, was remanded in custody until July 13 for sentence.

Adjourning the case, Recorder of Bolton Judge Timothy Clayson ordered a pre-sentence report and an additional psychiatric assessment on the defendant.

The judge told the court that he wanted to assess whether Sutherman could be considered a ‘dangerous’ offender, which would result in him qualifying for an extended sentence.

Judge Clayson said: “Here we have a very serious case which involved very serious violence.

“I think that I do need a pre-sentence report in this case. I am not confident that I can properly rule out the question of dangerousness on the papers which I have read, bearing in mind the charges that the defendant has pleaded guilty to.”

David Toal, defending, said it would be his submission that though it was a “serious offence of violence”, if his client’s relative lack of convictions were borne in mind then an extended sentence would not be merited.

He also told the court that the defendant had undertaken a series of courses, while he had been on remand in prison, waiting for his case to be resolved.