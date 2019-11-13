Large police presence as Tesco Express store in Wigan is taped off amid reports of armed attack on security van

A Wigan convenience store has been taped off and there is a large police presence at the scene after what appears to be an armed attack on a security van.



Police cars and vans are in place outside the Tesco Express store on Poolstock Lane this morning (Wednesday).

Police tape across the entrance to the Tesco Express store

A post on social media from a shocked shopper said two men wearing balaclavas brandishing a sawn-off shotgun were seen robbing a security van.

More details as we get them from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).