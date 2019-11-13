Large police presence as Tesco Express store in Wigan is taped off amid reports of armed attack on security van

A Wigan convenience store has been taped off and there is a large police presence at the scene after what appears to be an armed attack on a security van.


Police cars and vans are in place outside the Tesco Express store on Poolstock Lane this morning (Wednesday).

Police tape across the entrance to the Tesco Express store

Police tape across the entrance to the Tesco Express store

A post on social media from a shocked shopper said two men wearing balaclavas brandishing a sawn-off shotgun were seen robbing a security van.

Other news: Dismay at Wigan community group after callous thieves break into its headquarters and steal donated items

More details as we get them from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Police cars and a van at the scene

Police cars and a van at the scene