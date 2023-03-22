News you can trust since 1853
Large quantity of cannabis found as police carry out drugs raid

A man has been arrested after police carrying out a drugs raid found a large amount of cannabis.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

After receiving community intelligence, officers executed a warrant at a house in the Tanhouse area of Skelmersdale yesterday.

They recovered a large amount of harvested and dried out cannabis.

Drugs found by the police
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug and has since been released under investigation.

The raid was part of Operation Warrior, which aims to tackle serious and organised crime in Lancashire.