Large-scale methamphetamine laboratory uncovered in Clitheroe by National Crime Agency and Greater Manchester Police
The meth lab is currently being dismantled and approximately 60kg methamphetamine was seized alongside significant amounts of chemicals believed used in the production of methamphetamine.
A 77-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and permitting premises to be used to produce Class B drugs.
This warrant is one of five warrants coordinated across Wigan and Lancashire at 4-30am on Thursday executed as part of efforts to tackle serious organised crime.
At properties in Wigan, three men were arrested - aged 62 and 52 from Wigan and a 43 from Leigh - all on suspicion of conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and money laundering. Cash and other items suspected of being proceeds of crime were seized from the addresses.
All men are currently in custody awaiting interview.
Det. Insp Patrick Wood, of GMP's Wigan Challenger Organised Crime Group Team, said: “As part of our widespread investigation into drugs and money laundering, we have seized a large haul of methamphetamine and are dismantling a laboratory; believed to be one of largest cooking operations police have uncovered in the UK.
“There is no doubt these drugs would have been sold into communities fuelling violence, exploitation, and misery, which we have prevented today through proactive policing.
“We work closely with a variety of partners in our pursuit to tackle organised crime groups and prevent harm.
“Our work on the site is continuing as we gather evidence and work with emergency service colleagues, agencies and experts to assess the chemicals found and dismantle and dispose of them safely.”