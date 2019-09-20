Latest Wigan shooting was 'targeted attack' police say

Detectives believe the man who was shot in Wigan yesterday was "deliberately targeted."



The 54-year-old victim was seriously wounded after being shot yesterday afternoon in Bickershaw Lane, Abram. He was sitting in his Range Rover when his vehicle was approached by a black Audi A3.

Police at the scene in Bickershaw Lane

He was blasted at close range with a shotgun, before the getaway car sped off. The gunmen remain at large.

Investigators say that the victim's injuries are now considered to be life-changing rather than life-threatening as his hand and arm - perhaps held up to ward off the attack - bore the brunt of the blast.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries which are described as life-changing. His condition is described as stable.



Superintendent Chris Bridge, from GMP’s Wigan district said: “We believe the man was deliberately targeted but our investigations are at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the shooting.



“This was an extremely reckless act which took place in broad daylight when children and other members of the public were nearby.



“We appreciate that incidents like this cause a lot of concern locally and we would like to reassure the public that extra patrols are in the area and if they have any concerns they should speak to an officer.



“Our priority is to find those responsible and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, has dash-cam footage or has information which could assist us to share it as soon as possible.”



Officers say a black Audi A3 had been seen in the area about an hour before the shooting.



Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7957, quoting log 1931 of 19/09/2019 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.