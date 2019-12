A man accused of performing a lewd act in front of a probabtion officer has appeared before Wigan magistrates via video link.

Carl Fahy, 30, from Leigh, is accused of exposing himself in Salford on July 8.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

He pleaded not guilty to both indecent exposure and outraging public decency.

Fahy was remanded in custody until a trial next Monday at the same court.