Liam Smith: murdered Wigan dad fund-raised for good cause and had business troubles
Social media tributes have continued to pour in while flowers have been placed at the scene where a Wigan dad was found murdered.
The floral tribute was placed at Kilburn Drive in Shevington, where the body of 38-year-old Liam Smith, the victim of a fatal gunshot and acid attack, was found just steps away from his home on Thursday evening.
Mr Smith, who was originally from Chorley and attended Holy Cross RC High School, worked as an electrician, was a former soldier and company director of local firm, LPS Electrical and Build NW Ltd of Shevington Moor.
It has been revealed that Mr Smith helped to fund-raise for his friend and former footballer George Melling, who died aged 37 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
Mr Melling played for Blackpool FC, Morecambe, Altrincham, Leyland Town, Kendal and home team, Coppull. Back in May, Mr Smith posted a tribute on his Facebook page: "See you soon big man. You'll be missed."
According to Companies House, LPS Electrical and Build NW Ltd appointed a liquidator on May 25. Mr Smith remained the company's sole director. A “statement of affairs” document dated May 17, said the company had an “estimated total deficiency” of £73,209.
His body was found on Kilburn Drive on the evening Thursday Novermber 24 and emergency crews were called to the scene.
A white powder were found around the body and there were fears that there could a toxic hazard risk to the public.
As a consquence the body was kept in situ for much longer than normal until it was declared safe to be removed.
A murder investigation was launched and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Mr Smith’s killer or killers remain at large.