A Skelmersdale man is facing criminal charges after a protestor climbed onto the roof of a city centre building.

Officers were called to reports of a man on the roof of Centurion House on Deansgate in Manchester shortly after 8am on Wednesday (November 22).

The man, believed to be a pro-Palestine demonstrator, was arrested and lowered via a cherry picker down mid-afternoon.

Andrew McMaster, 35, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale, has since been charged with aggravated trespassing, criminal damage, and the possession of a Class C drug.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates court on Thursday November 23.

In addition, George Keeler, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with a public order offence, and assault of an emergency worker.

He was released on bail to attend court on January 5.