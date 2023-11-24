Local man faces trespass and criminal damage charges after city centre rooftop protest
Officers were called to reports of a man on the roof of Centurion House on Deansgate in Manchester shortly after 8am on Wednesday (November 22).
The man, believed to be a pro-Palestine demonstrator, was arrested and lowered via a cherry picker down mid-afternoon.
Andrew McMaster, 35, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale, has since been charged with aggravated trespassing, criminal damage, and the possession of a Class C drug.
He was remanded in custody and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates court on Thursday November 23.
In addition, George Keeler, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with a public order offence, and assault of an emergency worker.
He was released on bail to attend court on January 5.
A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the same incident on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released on bail.