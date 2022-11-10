Local man who battered and strangled his girlfriend to death is jailed for life

Robert Massey must serve a minimum of 28 years after pleading guilty to the murder of Jacqueline Forest and two counts of attempted murder.

Police were called to a home in Piele Road, Haydock, on the morning of Wednesday August 31 this year to a report of a concern for safety of 49-year-old Jacqueline.

Paramedics attended but she was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was given as blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.

A man in his 30s was also found close to the scene with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Robert Massey, 43, of Piele Road, pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Forest, and received his life sentence at Liverpool Crown Court today (Thursday November 10).

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two men: Anthony Murphy and Graham Roberts.

Det Chief Insp Allison Woods of Merseyside Police said: “This was a truly shocking and brutal assault which led to the tragic death of Jacqueline Forest in her own home.

“Nobody can begin to understand the impact the circumstances and fact of her sudden death has had on her family and friends.

“Nothing can bring Jacqueline back but I hope that the prison sentence Massey must now serve will give them a sense of justice and allow them to finally move on with their lives.

“Merseyside Police continues to do everything it can to tackle all violence against women and girls and we will do everything in our power to support victims, target perpetrators and reduce violence by ensuring victims of domestic abuse feel believed and supported when they report offending to us

“Domestic abuse is a complex issue and can take many forms. It can be psychological, financial, sexual, emotional and physical and we want to raise awareness of the support that is available to anyone who is or has experienced domestic abuse or has been affected by it so that nobody else has to suffer or silence or go through what they have been through.

“We work closely with local domestic support organisations, local authorities, safeguarding teams and charities to ensure that services and ongoing support are available, including access to refuges.

“We have a number of specialist departments within the police to investigate these crimes but it’s important that we all work together to support survivors and collectively work to prevent these crimes occurring in the first place by raising awareness.”

If someone is in immediate danger they should ring 999. If they are not in a safe position to speak then cough, or tap, the phone and press 55, when prompted. This will alert the operator that you need assistance and we will provide support.