Greater Manchester Police is supporting the Eyes Open campaign to raise awareness of child criminal exploitation and county lines.

County lines refers to the networks that gangs use to distribute drugs from cities to smaller towns and rural areas. These criminal operations often use children and young people as mules to transport and sell drugs across different locations.

Gangs use grooming tactics to recruit children to work for them, such as offering gifts like new clothes, gadgets or money. These seemingly harmless and friendly gestures come at a price and children are coerced into criminal activity with threats of violence and blackmail. Exploitation can have a devastating lifelong impact on the lives of victims and their families.

Det Supt Joe Harrop, Head of Serious and Organised Crime, Programme Challenger, said: “Programme Challenger – Greater Manchester’s partnership approach to tackling serious and organised crime – is supporting the Eyes Open campaign to protect children and vulnerable people from harm.

“Children who are used by gangs to deal drugs are victims of exploitation. Protecting children and vulnerable people is our priority and we will always seek to safeguard and support them wherever possible. Children may not always see themselves as victims and it is our responsibility to raise awareness of the tactics that criminal gangs use to coerce them into criminality – they might initially offer gifts, friendship, or the offer of a better life but we find this soon gives way to threats and violence.

“We continue to work hard to dismantle the county lines networks which exploit children and since January 2024, GMP has taken approximately 1890kg of illegal drugs off the streets of Greater Manchester. The force has also made 250 arrests and charged 140 people in connection with the supply of illegal drugs by serious organised crime gangs.

“Between January and October 2024, GMP’s County Lines Task force also carried out 101 arrests and charged 91 people in connection with county lines offences. The task force further seized approximately 22.7kg of illegal drugs and made 128 safeguarding referrals.

“This campaign follows the recent launch of Greater Manchester’s first drugs strategy to ensure police and partners are working collaboratively to disrupt supply, pursue dealers, protect the vulnerable and improve people’s lives.”

How to spot the signs It’s important to stay vigilant and recognise the signs of grooming and exploitation.

Some signs of exploitation can resemble typical teenage behaviour, such as mood swings, secrecy, or changes in social circles.

However, if you, as a parent/carer or professional, feel uneasy or notice unusual patterns that raise concern, you should trust your instincts. Look out for a young person who is:

Becoming more secretive

Frequently missing from school or home

Being found outside of their local area

Returning home late

Arriving late to school

Changing friendship groups

Mixing with older men or women

Talking about people giving them free food, vapes, alcohol and cigarettes

Having more than one mobile phone or many SIM cards

Getting unexplained amounts of money, mobile phones, clothing, jewellery, new haircuts or other items and gifts

Receiving excessive calls or messages from unknown adults or friends

Getting picked up or dropped off in cars by unknown people

What can you do to protect children from exploitation?

Stay Informed: Educate yourself and others about the signs of child criminal exploitation and county lines.

Speak Up: If you suspect a child is being exploited, report it to GMP. If you think a child is in immediate danger, please call 999 straight away, or in a non-emergency call 101. You can also make a report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers also operate the dedicated youth service Fearless, where young people can report crime anonymously: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/fearless/give-information-anonymously

Support the Campaign: Join us in spreading awareness and supporting the Eyes Open campaign. Your involvement can make a difference. For more information, visit https://eyes-open.co.uk/

Eyes Open is a campaign in partnership with the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU), GMP, Merseyside Police, North Wales Police and Lancashire Police. It has also been adopted by the Kent & Medway Violence Reduction Unit.

Further support and how to report

You can find all the signs you should be looking out for on our website Programme Challenger | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk)

If you believe you may be a victim of exploitation or know someone who is further information or support can be provided by the organisations below:

Catch 22 is a specialist support and rescue service for young people and their families who are criminally exploited through county lines.

Safecall offers a safe space for people affected by exploitation to talk about their experiences in confidence and can also provide reassurance, support and help formulate a plan via their dedicated service.

The National Crime Agency County Lines website explains more about county lines and indicators of exploitation in your area.

The Safeguarding Network have helpful tips for understanding indicators of exploitation and what may make a young person more vulnerable to being exploited.