Locked up: Wigan pervert with library of child abuse and animal porn images
Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, had been accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C.
He was also accused of possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.
On appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge he pleaded guilty to all charges and was given a 27-month custodial sentence.
He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' registered indefinitely too.