A Wigan man has admitted to a string of offences relating to indecent images of children and animals and been jailed for more than two years.

Andrew Bell, 51, of Grasmere Avenue, Ince, had been accused of making indecent videos of children – six in the most serious category A, two in category B and two in category C – and making one photograph in category B and one in category C.

He was also accused of possessing a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic videos which portrayed people performing sexual acts with animals.

On appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge he pleaded guilty to all charges and was given a 27-month custodial sentence.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders' registered indefinitely too.