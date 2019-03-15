Lone Wigan pensioner's terror during early hours home raid

An 80-year-old Wigan woman was left badly shaken after confronting burglars in the small hours.

The victim was disturbed by noises at her home in Whitledge Road, Ashton, as two men fled with valuables.

They pair stole a number of items including a Huawei mobile phone and a handbag.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward today. The break-in took place between 3.30am and 4am on Thursday February 28.

The offenders are described as wearing casual clothing.

Although shaken by her ordeal the victim, who was alone at the time, was thankfully uninjured.

Sgt Alan Potts, of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “This is a particularly frightening incident whereby an elderly woman was targeted in her own home.

“I would like to stress that we are committed to keeping the streets of Wigan safe and we will do everything in our power to trace those responsible for this cowardly crime.

“I appreciate that we don’t have very detailed descriptions of the items stolen but I’d ask anyone that has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to please get in touch with police.”

Information can be given to police by calling on 101 quoting incident number 225 of 28 February 2019.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.