Louise Sellars: A murder that stunned Wigan and the painstaking investigation that brought a killer to justice

The manhunt for Shevington High School pupil Louise’s killer began on August 14, 1995, when her body was found in a copse behind Billinge Hospital.



Detectives concluded athletic Louise had put up a brave fight but had been savagely beaten, stamped on and strangled.

The mobile police unit in the Bispham Lodge car park, used for the Louise Sellars investigation

Louise had last been seen by friends the previous evening walking down Miles Lane away from home in Chisacre Drive.

When she was not back by 11pm Gary and Elaine Sellars began to worry, contacted police and began a search themselves. It would be the following morning that officers would break the terrible news of the discovery of a body.

Police searched the murder scene and quizzed all known associates of Louise. The search recovered several cigarette butts and a tyre track, while what looked like a brogue footprint was stamped onto the victim’s body.

Darren Ashurst after his arrest

Interviews quickly set them on the trail of Darren Ashurst - a young man said to have had a close relationship with the youngster.

The then 21-year-old trucker from Back Lane, Appley Bridge, had given a false alibi for the night Louise disappeared.

Having disproved this, detectives arrested and questioned him. He changed his story several times before sticking with a version about going to Bolton in search of a prostitute but coming back without having found one. He said he had lied because he did not want family to know about the kerb-crawling.

Other details also began to arouse suspicion. The tyre tracks matched those of his distinctive Ford Escort RS Turbo and detectives also discovered that between his interview and arrest he had changed the appearance of his car, removing the boot carpet and changing stickers.

A devastated Gary and Elaine Sellars - mum and stepfather of Louise

The suspect would also admit he had cleaned his car at the unusually late time of 10.53pm at the Crow Orchard garage on Shevington Moor, although friends said he was in the habit of washing it regularly.

It would also emerge Ashurst had two showers on the evening of Louise’s disappearance - one after work and another late at night.

But with the evidence they had at that time the police were forced to let him go. Clues continued to trickle in, including a strapless watch which had been missed by police at the murder scene but was found days later by an elderly couple on a picnic.

It was only 14 months later when their nephew discovered they had the watch that it was handed to police and later identified by a girlfriend of Ashurst as his and that it had gone missing around the time of the murder.

Schoolgirl Louise Sellars

Three years into the inquiry new Wigan CID boss Det Supt Ian Seabridge decided to review the evidence.

Witnesses, who had either been too young to be interviewed without parents present or feared getting into trouble, now proved forthcoming.

Two men said Ashurst asked them to give him an alibi, one of them also being asked to find someone who could steal and perhaps torch the suspect’s car.

Detectives also traced the origin of a blue rope that was wrapped around Louise’s neck. It had belonged to a neighbour of Ashurst’s one-time girlfriend Gail Hyatt. Joan Seddon said she had given the rope, which she had plaited herself so her daughters could use it for skipping, to Gail who herself said she gave it to Ashurst when his car broke down and it was not returned.

A video of a wedding Ashurst attended on the eve of the murder showed him wearing brogues at least similar to those which left the print. But they were thrown away before police could examine them.

The clinching evidence though was one of the cigarette butts found in Billinge. In 1995 forensic technology was not advanced enough to retrieve a genetic fingerprint from the saliva deposit on the stub.

But by 1999 scientists could say there was only a one in 83 million chance it had not been smoked by Ashurst or a blood relative. The suspect always maintained he had never visited the scene.

Ashurst was re-arrested and charged with murder.

He maintained his innocence throughout his 14-day trial, but on November 1, 2000, after 27 hours’ deliberations, the jury found him unanimously guilty.

Now released, Ashurst will be on licence for life and subject to restrictions which include not approaching Louise and close family members. Any breaches and he will be back behind bars.

The murder has taken a heavy toll on Louise’s family.

In an impact statement written earlier this year, Elaine revealed that husband Gary - Louise’s adoptive father - had gone into a spiral of decline and eventually took his own life. She said it had also negatively impacted on her two surviving children.

She added: “A piece of me died when my Louise did. There is nothing worse in this life than losing a child, but especially when your beautiful child had her whole life ahead of her, is healthy, happy and was passionate about her horses and a successful showjumper, was predicted A*s in all her exams and looking forward to becoming a PE teacher.

“To see Louise leave the house that afternoon with a smile and a flick of her hair saying ‘see you later, I won’t be late’ and never to see her again because Darren Ashurst decided by his hand it would be Louise’s last day on earth is beyond comprehension.”