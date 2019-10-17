Machete-wielding masked robbers ram-raid post office

This is the moment balaclava-clad robbers smashed their way into a post office and threatened staff in broad daylight.

Officers are appealing for information after the armed robbery at Golborne Post Office on Heath Street on Friday 4 October 2019.

The masked men smash their way into the Post office

At around 5.30pm two men wearing balaclavas – one wielding a machete and the other an extended baton – threatened staff members and demanded a quantity of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery and the offenders didn’t leave with anything, however staff members were left understandably shaken.

The man holding the baton is described as having a large build and the man with a machete is described as having a slim build and wearing a black North Face coat.

The offenders are believed to have fled in a silver Vauxhall Meriva which was found later abandoned on Legh Street.

Anyone who has any information about the robbery should call police on 0161 856 1828 quoting incident number 2328 of 04/10/19. Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.