Officers were called around 9.25am on Thursday 20 May 2021 to a report of a robbery and a man with a machete at the Go Local Store, Chorley Road, Standish.

Officers attended and enquiries established a delivery driver had parked outside the store before entering with a secure cash box.

An unknown male armed with a machete, followed the driver into the store and demanded he drop the box. The driver put the box down and the male offender picked it up before fleeing the store whilst waving the machete around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An armed robber targeted a shop in Standish

The male then fled the scene in a grey Ford Focus in the direction of Red Rock Lane.

The car was later found abandoned on Sennicar Lane.

Thankfully no injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

An armed robber targeted a shop in Standish

Detective Constable Debbie Dixon of GMP's Wigan district, said: "Thankfully no injuries have been reported to us but those who were present during the robbery have understandably been left considerably shaken and upset by the ordeal.

"We're issuing these images today in the hope that someone may have seen this man, the grey Ford Focus or anyone behaving suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident. If you believe you may have information, or dash-cam footage, that could assist our investigation then please do not hesitate to get in contact with police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9101 quoting incident 831 of 20/05/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.