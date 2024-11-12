Magistrates find Wigan man guilty of assaulting woman
A Wigan man has been convicted of attacking a woman and will find out his punishment next year.
Paul Doherty, 36, of Bulteel Street, Ince, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her on May 7 last year, but was found guilty by Wigan justices after a trial.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing on January 24.