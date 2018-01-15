Magistrates give Wigan crook one final chance

A Wiganer on probation was given one final chance by a judge after being hauled into the dock over not doing his unpaid work properly.



Wigan Magistrates’ Court heard Jordan Needham, of Kingsdown Road, was using his mobile despite being told not to and not sticking to regular weekly visits to the location of his 100 hours’ work for the community.

The court heard the probation service had been quite flexible in allowing the 26-year-old to turn up at alternative times but his attitude was becoming a problem.

He was given the unpaid work to do for assault and damage offences.

Defending, Peter Moran said his client had taken a bad lead from other people but admitted he had continued using the phone after being warned about it.

District Judge Mark Hadfield imposed an extra 20 hours’ work on him and told him he must bring the same attitude he would display in his paid job as a Wigan Council refuse collector.

He said: “You have been coming and going as you please and you use your phone when you are told to stop. If you continue to disobey orders given by the probation service you will go to prison.”