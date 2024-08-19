Magistrates issue warrant for Wigan man accused of making indecent images
A warrant for arrest has been issued for a Wigan man accused of making indecent images of children.
Mark McSharry, 46, of Closebrook Road, Worsley Hall, was due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court but did not attend.
He faces three charges of making indecent images of children between July 27, 2021 and September 11, 2022.