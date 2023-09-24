Main road in Wigan borough closed as police investigation gets under way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Helens Road in Leigh was shut at the junction with Atherleigh Way, close to Pennington Flash, on Sunday morning.

There are reports of several police vehicles in the area, the road is taped off and officers have been seen wearing white forensic suits.

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police and is awaiting information about what has happened.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...