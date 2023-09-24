Main road in Wigan borough closed as police investigation gets under way
A busy road in Wigan borough has been closed as police carry out an investigation.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Helens Road in Leigh was shut at the junction with Atherleigh Way, close to Pennington Flash, on Sunday morning.
There are reports of several police vehicles in the area, the road is taped off and officers have been seen wearing white forensic suits.
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police and is awaiting information about what has happened.
Motorists are being urged to use alternative routes.