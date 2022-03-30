Man a who stole valuable loud speaker from Wigan Run Festival is jailed
A thief who made off with part of Wigan Run Festival’s public address system hours before it started has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Scott Yates appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to stealing the valuable EV loud speaker from Market Street at 5.30am on Sunday March 20 as final preparations were made for the charity races through the town’s streets.
The 34-year-old from Scholes was given an eight-week custodial sentence for theft.
The court heard the speaker was safely recovered the day after it was stolen.