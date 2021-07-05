Man accused of attempted carjacking and raiding house armed with machetes and hammers

Nathan Morris, 29, of Glebe Street in Leigh, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with burgling an address in Sandy Lane, Hindley, to steal televisions worth £600 and a £4,000 Ford Focus, while armed with the weapons on April 11 2019.

He is also charged with trying to rob Damon Green of a car at the Texaco filling station on Leigh Road on May 5 that same year.

Because of the seriousness of the offences, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court on July 28.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Morris was released on unconditional bail until then.

He has yet to enter any pleas.