Man accused of burgling a Wigan borough flat to face judge

A man accused of burglary will have his case heard in the crown court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Keegan Nolan, 26, of Kenilworth Drive, Leigh, is accused of entering a flat on Bond Street, Leigh, on April 22 with intent to steal.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on February 28.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.