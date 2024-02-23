Man accused of carrying knife on street in Wigan will stand trial
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of carrying a knife in a public place.
Nathan Fairhurst, 23, of Thomas Street, Hindley Green, has pleaded not guilty to having a Stanley knife on Harrow Road, Marsh Green, on November 5, 2022.
He is also charged with being in possession of class B drug cannabis on the same day.
A trial will be held at Bolton Magistrates' Court on May 10. He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.