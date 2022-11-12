News you can trust since 1853
Man accused of failing to protect a woman who was savaged by his dogs

A man has been accused of having dangerously out-of-control dogs which savaged a woman.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Terence Rainford, 54, of Birkrigg, Skelmersdale, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with failing to stop two bull mastiffs from attacking a named woman at Beacon Country Park, Up Holland, on April 26.

The hearing was told she was left with injuries.

General picture of a bull mastiff

The case was adjourned until December 13 for a Newton hearing which means the defendant admits to the charge but disputes the details which could have a bearing on the strength of sentence.