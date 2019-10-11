Man accused of historic child rape offences in Wigan

A man has been appeared before a court to face multiple child rape charges dating back 17 years.

Liam Marrow is alleged to have raped a boy under the age of 13 on two separate occasions between May 2004 and September 2005. He also faces two more accusations of raping a boy under 16 between November 2002 and April 2004, as well as a further charge of attempting to rape a boy under 16 between November 2002 and September 2005.

All of the alleged offences are said to have been committed in Wigan.

Marrow, 31, appeared via video link at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court but did not enter pleas to any of the allegations.

He will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 6. He was remanded in custody until that time.