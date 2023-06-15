Jamie Evans, 30, of no fixed address, is charged with causing the death of Gareth Roper by dangerous driving.

He stood before Wigan and Leigh magistrates for a brief hearing during which the charge was put to him and he confirmed his personal details.

Gareth Roper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Roper, a 35-year-old rugby player from Bryn, was in collision with a vehicle on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, just hours into 2022.

How he came to be there is the subject of a separate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Earlier that night police were called to his home over reports of a domestic incident there.

Mr Roper was arrested for a breach of the peace and put in the back of the police van without any shoes on.Allegations have been made that he was then taken to Platt Bridge where he was assaulted by officers, de-arrested and abandoned in the town centre to make his way home several miles to Bryn in his bare feet.

Flowers at the scene of Gareth Roper's death on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was while making this journey that the fatal crash took place.

In February Wigan Today reported that the IOPC had completed a probe into the circumstances leading up to Mr Roper’s death and it said that there could be a case to answer for those officers involved. It has since referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service.

At the court hearing Evans was released on unconditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 19 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.