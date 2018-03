A man has been accused of making indecent pictures of children in Wigan.

Richard Johnson appeared before town magistrates charged with making 163 obscene pictures, nine of which were in the most serious category, A, and 11 being category B.

The 35-year-old from Fossdale Moss, Leyland, also faces a charge of possessing eight indecent images of children. He was bailed to appear at Bolton Crown Court on April 11.