Man accused of multiple armed robberies across Wigan to appear in court

A man has been accused of a string of armed robberies around Wigan borough.

Neil Shaw will appear before Wigan magistrates later this month charged with a series of raids over the Christmas and new year period, some involving offensive weapons.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

The 34-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested after an incident at a Leigh betting shop during which staff were threatened with blunt instruments and a member of the public was injured.

The first offence of which he is accused though is a robbery at a Leigh branch of the fast food chain Subway on December 23 in which £100 was stolen.

He is then accused of a raid on Heron Foods on The Square, Tyldesley.

It was alleged that an intruder entered the store at 5.55pm on December 27, blocking the door from closing with a basket before pulling a knife from his pocket, reaching over the counter and stealing an unknown quantity of cash from the till before making off on a push bike.

Shaw is also accused of being a raider who entered Bargain Buys on Standishgate in Wigan, at 4.20pm on January 6 and told staff “there is a gun in my pocket; give me everything!” before a meat cleaver was seen in his hand. A total of £300 was taken.

He is further charged with entering Atherton’s Subway outlet wearing a mask and armed with a knife at 8.45pm on January 7. Staff were allegedly told they would be killed if they didn’t open the till and a drawer was taken from it containing an unknown amount of cash.

The most recent crime of which he is charged is a raid on the Ladbroke’s branch in Leigh’s Spinning Gate arcade.

Three members of the public were walking past at 2.30pm on January 11, when they saw a man armed with a hammer and a wheel brace making threats inside. They bravely intervened as he tried to flee with a quantity of cash. One member of the public suffered minor injuries.

Shaw is also accused of four counts of possessing an offensive weapon and one of burgling Leigh Asda at 8am on Christmas Day when £300 worth of spirits were taken.

Remanded in custody, he is due to appear before borough justices on January 29.