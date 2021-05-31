Man accused of performing sex act in front of girl, 6
A man has been accused of deliberately engaging in sexual activity in front of a six-year-old girl for his own gratification.
Grosu Petrica, 58, of Prospect Street, Tyldesley, appeared before Wigan justices to deny the single charge.
It is alleged the offence took place in Wigan on October 17.
Petrica was remanded on conditional bail until he makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 9.
