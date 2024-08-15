Man accused of sex talk with schoolgirl 42 years his junior
A 55-year-old has been accused of sexual communications with a Wigan 13-year-old.
Michael Roberts, of Leyland Road, Southport, appeared before Wigan justices to face a single charge of attempting to engage in sexual conversations with a girl for his own gratification between March 17 and May 15 last year.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Roberts will make his first appearance on September 11.
He has not yet entered a plea.