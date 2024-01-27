News you can trust since 1853
Man accused of stealing central heating system from soon-to-reopen Wigan borough pub

A man has been charged with stealing a central heating system from an empty Wigan borough pub.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Christopher Davies, 44, of Peter Street, Leigh, faces two charges of burglary relating to the Waterside Inn in Leigh.

It is alleged he stole electrical items between March 5 and 8 and a central heating system, along with copper and lead piping, between March 6 and 8.

The currently closed Waterside InnThe currently closed Waterside Inn
Wigan magistrates sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

Davies was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing on February 28.

The Waterside Inn closed in 2020, but plans to reopen it were shared on social media in November.