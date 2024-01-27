Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Davies, 44, of Peter Street, Leigh, faces two charges of burglary relating to the Waterside Inn in Leigh.

It is alleged he stole electrical items between March 5 and 8 and a central heating system, along with copper and lead piping, between March 6 and 8.

The currently closed Waterside Inn

Wigan magistrates sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

Davies was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing on February 28.