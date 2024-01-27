Man accused of stealing central heating system from soon-to-reopen Wigan borough pub
A man has been charged with stealing a central heating system from an empty Wigan borough pub.
Christopher Davies, 44, of Peter Street, Leigh, faces two charges of burglary relating to the Waterside Inn in Leigh.
It is alleged he stole electrical items between March 5 and 8 and a central heating system, along with copper and lead piping, between March 6 and 8.
Wigan magistrates sent the case for a trial at Bolton Crown Court.
Davies was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing on February 28.