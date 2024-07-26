Man accused of stealing items worth £355 from borough supermarket
A man has appeared in court charged with stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds from a borough supermarket.
Dean Walton, 38, of Telford Crescent, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to the theft of items worth £355 from Sainsbury's in Leigh on Friday, July 19.
He also denied using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a man on the same day.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a trial at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on May 1 next year.