A man has appeared in court charged with stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds from a borough supermarket.

Dean Walton, 38, of Telford Crescent, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to the theft of items worth £355 from Sainsbury's in Leigh on Friday, July 19.

He also denied using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a man on the same day.

