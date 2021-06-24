Man accused of stealing £200 of garden furniture
A man is accused of stealing garden furniture and lights
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:55 pm
Andrew Gaskell, 38, of no fixed address, denied snatching the items, valued at £211, from Daniel Prescott on June 19 and also to failing to keep appointments required of him by a court order. Wigan justices bailed him until his trial on October 12.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.