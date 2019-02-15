Man accused of threatening Billy Livesley's brother appears before judge

A man will stand trial later this year accused of making threats to kill the brother of Billy Livesley, whose death triggered a murder investigation.



James Connor, 38, of Lilly Lane, Bamfurlong, appeared at Bolton Crown Court by video-link on Friday morning.

Related: Woman arrested as police continue to investigate death of Billy Livesley



He is accused of making threats to kill Marcus Mitchell on Sunday, January 13.

He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for Monday, June 24 at the same court.

Judge Timothy Stead refused an application for bail and Connor was remanded in custody until the trial.

Father-to-be Billy, from Platt Bridge, was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on Friday, December 28 and died the following day in hospital.

A funeral will be held at 1pm on Monday at St Nathaniel's Church in Platt Bridge.

People are asked to wear royal blue and there is a request for family flowers only, with any cash donations being given to Billy's unborn child.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, were both charged with murder and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, April 18. They are due to stand trial in Manchester on Monday, June 24.

Police are continuing to investigate and a 22-year-old woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was bailed by police pending further enquiries.