Man accused of vicious attack on a woman

A young man has been accused of launching a vicious attack on a woman.

Ricky Lee Byron has been charged with maliciously and unlawfully causing Kelly Philbin grievous bodily harm with intent, during an incident on May 25 last year.

The 27-year-old, of Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, faces another charge of causing Ms Philbin grievous bodily harm without intent on the same date.

Byron did not enter a plea when he appeared in the dock at Wigan Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Because of the seriousness of the offences, justices decreed that they needed to be considered by a judge and jury. Byron was released on unconditional bail pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday March 20.