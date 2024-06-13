Man admits dangerous driving after Wigan police clamp down on off-road bikes
Gareth Ellis was arrested by police during a day of action against the illegal use of two-wheelers on May 19, justices heard.
The 44-year-old from Golborne appeared before justices on June 12 to plead guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, riding without a licence nor Insurance on Cale Lane, Aspull.
He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months and ordered to carry out 250 hours’ unpaid community work to be completed in the next 12 months.
Ellis’s arrest rounded off a successful day for police who were responding to complaints about the anti-social riding of off-road bikes in the Withington Lane, Makerfield Way areas of Aspull and Ince-In Makerfield during which a number of vehicles were seized for riding in contravention of a “section 59 warning” which had previously been issued.
The clampdown was past of Operation Handbrake which is Greater Manchester Police's response to anti-social and criminal use of off-road motorcycles.
Borough-wide police say they have so far we seized 15 off-road vehicles, 13 of which have now been crushed.
Officers have also seized a number of stolen vehicles including a road legal motorbike which will be returned to their owners.