Man admits stealing up to £7,000 worth of bike parts
A young man has admitted to stealing up to £7,000 worth of bike parts.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:14 pm
Jay McCarthy, 24, of Golborne Old Road, Winwick, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the theft from Winstanley Cycles in Wigan on February 2. He must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and to victim services.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.