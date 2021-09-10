Man admits stealing up to £7,000 worth of bike parts

Jay McCarthy, 24, of Golborne Old Road, Winwick, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the theft from Winstanley Cycles in Wigan on February 2. He must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and to victim services.

