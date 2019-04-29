Man admits to threatening Wigan petrol station night-shift worker with a knife

A man has admitted to threatening a Wigan petrol station worker with a knife during a late night raid.

Lee Cashum appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to pulling a blade on Asif Khan at the BP Euro Garages shop on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge.

Bolton Crown Court

The hearing was told the victim was working a night shift at the garage when he was suddenly terrorised.

At 12.30am, on Saturday June 16, 2018, he was cleaning the coffee machine when the defendant who had entered as a customer, out of the blue, pushed him.

He followed the victim around the shop and slashed the knife in the air in front of him a number of times.

Mr Khan went behind the counter in a bid to protect himself and the defendant tried to kick the security door to get in.

When that failed, Cashum then vaulted over the counter into the till area and threw the monitor to the ground.

The 31-year-old, of Kermishaw Nook, Astley, did not attempt to take any items and though he slashed the knife at Mr Khan several times, he did not try to stab the victim, the hearing was told.

Sentencing was delayed to May 28 for the preparation of psychiatric reports.

Cashum received a three-year jail sentence in 2012 for attempting to hold Wigan’s Price Saver shop with a knife, having shoplifted booze from it only half an hour earlier.

He fled empty handed after the assistant triggered the alarm.